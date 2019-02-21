Your Weekend, February 21

Courtesy to Sacramento365, Simone and Eric have a list of fun things for you to do this weekend.
Sacramento Fashion Week 2019
Various Locations
Sacramento Black History Month Black Expo
Cal Expo
Sat 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun Noon-5 p.m.
Rhapsody in Blue
Justin Timberlake: The Man of the Woods Tour
Sacramento French Film Festival Winter Shorts Fest
Food: Empress Tavern
Drink: Tiger Bar
