2019 Geekology Preview

Posted 11:16 AM, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, February 22, 2019

Olivia is out at the World of Wonders Science Museum checking out the Geekology event happening this Saturday.

Geekology
Saturday, February 23
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The WOW Science Museum proudly becomes a geek cultural destination with areas dedicated to comic books, robotics, pinball machines, video game tournaments, board games, a virtual reality demo, hackerspace, arts & Minecrafts, 3D printing, and more. Plus, door prizes and a cosplay contest will add to the fun. In fact, family-friendly costumes will get visitors $2 off their admission!

