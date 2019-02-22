2019 Geekology Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Olivia is out at the World of Wonders Science Museum checking out the Geekology event happening this Saturday.

Geekology

Saturday, February 23

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The WOW Science Museum proudly becomes a geek cultural destination with areas dedicated to comic books, robotics, pinball machines, video game tournaments, board games, a virtual reality demo, hackerspace, arts & Minecrafts, 3D printing, and more. Plus, door prizes and a cosplay contest will add to the fun. In fact, family-friendly costumes will get visitors $2 off their admission!