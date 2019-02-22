2019 Geekology Preview

Olivia is out at the World of Wonders Science Museum checking out the Geekology event happening this Saturday.
Geekology
Saturday, February 23
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The WOW Science Museum proudly becomes a geek cultural destination with areas dedicated to comic books, robotics, pinball machines, video game tournaments, board games, a virtual reality demo, hackerspace, arts & Minecrafts, 3D printing, and more. Plus, door prizes and a cosplay contest will add to the fun. In fact, family-friendly costumes will get visitors $2 off their admission!