Battle of the Badges: 911 Chili Cook-Off

Posted 11:30 AM, February 22, 2019, by

Eric is in the kitchen with Mosquito Fire Marshal Dion Nugent and Ben Cowles of the El Dorado Hills Fire Department as they cook up  some green chili in preperation for the Battle of the Badges: 911 Chili Cook-Off.

