Book Your Wedding Today

Built in 1935 and located in the heart of Clarksburg's scenic wine country, our old-world property and extensive grounds provide a wide variety of spaces - including an outdoor plaza, a spacious Barrel Room, a beautiful main gallery, and a refurbished Boiler House - to cater to your specific needs. Let our professional staff help you create the wedding of your dreams. Their attention to detail will create a day of magic that you will never forget.
More info:
Old Sugar Mill
35265 Willow Ave, Clarksburg
(916) 744-1615
OldSugarMill.com
Facebook: @OldSugarMillWeddings