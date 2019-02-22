Crews Clear Debris from Bridges after Recent Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A week after a heavy storm delivered rain and snow to Northern California, the consequences of the deluge are still being felt on the Sacramento River.

Just after the storm, heavy debris like tree stumps and limbs began washing downstream through Old Sacramento.

On Friday a crew from North State Diving was removing heavy debris from the protective barriers surrounding the I Street Bridge used by cars and trains to cross the river.

"They were kind of worried that there was enough pressure on them that they might fall over," diver Scott Smith said.

Earlier, Caltrans workers had to remove a portion of a boat dock that had torn loose and drifted into the base of the Tower Bridge. Typically, Caltrans has to clear debris from bridges that cross the river when the water rises.

There were few pleasure boaters out on the water because of the debris danger. Crews who had to work in the current say the water is slowly receding and the current not as strong. They still had to clear things like tree trunks, parts broken off boat docks and propane tanks that are typically washed downstream.

"This week has been a little bit scary," Smith said.