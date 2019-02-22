Former Sacramento Anchor Chris Burrous Died of Meth Toxicity; Death Ruled Accidental: Coroner’s Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- KTLA anchor and reporter Chris Burrous was found to have died from methamphetamine toxicity, according to a Los Angeles County coroner's report released Friday.

Burrous, who was 43, died on the afternoon of Dec. 27 after being found unresponsive at a Days Inn in Glendale with a male companion, according to authorities.

The Glendale Police Department initially said they were investigating Burrous' death as a suspected overdose.

Other contributing factors to his death, according to the coroner's office, included hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

His death was ruled an accident.

Burrous, who first joined KTLA in 2011, was a beloved figured at the station, anchoring the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News and reporting on weekdays. His Burrous' Bites segment, where he showcased hidden foodie gems across the Southland, was a popular fixture on the program.

Burrous was previously an anchor for CBS13 and Good Day Sacramento.

Burrous is survived by his wife Mai and 9-year-old daughter Isabella.

He was laid to rest on Jan. 11, what would have been his 44th birthday.