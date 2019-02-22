Money Stolen from 7-Year-Old Cheerleader Saving for Her Team’s Tuition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA -- A 7-year-old Manteca cheerleader is heartbroken after hundreds of dollars of her savings were stolen during a break-in.

It happened at her family’s home on Lorene Avenue early Thursday afternoon.

JoJo Messer cheers for the Victorious Elite Allstars in Manteca.

The tiny dancer has been helping her mom. Erin Messer, by raising money for her cheer team’s tuition.

But Erin says someone broke into their home and stole jewelry, electronics and Jojo’s money.

“Yesterday, we were gone from the home I was at school and when we got back, the house had been burglarized ransacked, the dogs were let loose,” Erin said.

Around $1,000 was stolen from JoJo’s savings.

She spent months stashing away cash from birthdays, fundraisers and Christmas to attend the team’s national competition in Los Angeles next month.

“As a mom having to tell her that, it broke my heart. How do you tell a 7-year-old,” Erin said.

Still, with a smile and a cartwheel in preparation for her upcoming competition, JoJo says the stolen money doesn’t break her spirit because she loves the sport.

“We do different things and we get to level up,” she said.

“To see people come and take things we worked hard for, it’s heartbreaking to see what’s going on,” Erin said.

But this 7-year-old has strong advice for the people who took a piece of her hard-earned savings.

“You can make better choices and follow the rules of the cops,” Jojo stated.

The family has filed a police report.

They didn’t have surveillance, but are planning to install it after this break-in.

If you have information, contact Manteca Police.