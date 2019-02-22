Sacramento Police Investigating Homicide in North Sacramento near Norwood Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in North Sacramento near Norwood Avenue.

The shooting happened Thursday, around 8:06 p.m., on Huber Court.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing but investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there are no outstanding suspects.

The victim's identity will be released once next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sacramento PD at 916-808-5471.