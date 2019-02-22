Search for At-Risk Missing Person Shifts to Homicide Investigation

SACRAMENTO — What was once a missing persons case has now shifted to a homicide investigation.

Sacramento police say 73-year-old Risetruth Vang was reported missing on Wednesday after family members had not heard from him and he was not in his residence.

Authorities say Vang may have been a victim of foul play.

Police say neighbors last saw him Monday at his home on North Meadows Place.

Crime Scene Investigators and Homicide Detectives discovered evidence that signaled a possible homicide.

Police say Vang’s primary language is Hmong and are asking the Hmong community to call in tips if they know where this man might be.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information related to this investigation or the victim’s whereabouts to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Witnesses may also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.