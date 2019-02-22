Voter Guides for State Senate District 1 Special Election Now Available in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY – The Placer County Elections Office has distributed information guides to registered voters in preparation of the March 26 special primary election.

The voter information guides provide State Senate District 1 race information and polling locations where voters are assigned.

Ted Gaines’ seat is currently vacant due to his resignation after he was elected earlier this year as a California State Board of Equalization member.

“It is important to look at your polling place location as it will have likely changed,” said Ryan Ronco, Placer County clerk-recorder-registrar of voters. “The guide will also inform residents if they are a permanent vote-by-mail voter or living in a mail-ballot-only precinct area.”

Senate District 1 is one of 40 Senate Districts in California. It includes the majority of Placer County and portions of Alpine, El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas, Sacramento, Shasta, Sierra and Siskiyou counties.

The Elections Office in Placer County encourages early voting as special elections can foster up to six times as many voters per polling place.

More information can be found on the Elections and Voter Information page.

You can check your California voter status here.

IMPORTANT DATES: