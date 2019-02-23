CNU Representatives Address Community Concerns About Proposed Teaching Hospital in Elk Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- Inside Elk Grove's Razor Sharp Kutz, it's all about making the right cut.

"Thursday, Friday [and] Saturday are our busiest days," Steav Jordan. "Every day I come in it's something different, never the same two haircuts."

While he loves that no two cuts are the same, owner Jordan would love for his business location to be the same as it has been over the last 4 years. The trade he's built up at Stonelake Landing is in jeopardy because of what California Northstate University wants to do right where he works.

As the land owner, the medical school's planning for a $750 million for-profit teaching hospital and level two trauma center to take over this part of the Elk Grove shopping center.

Details are unclear, but some retail space would be part of the development.

"Rather know what's going on and have some security for the future for myself and my barbers," Jordan said.

Representatives from the university came out to confront community concerns like Jordan's at what was billed as a listening session on the project led by Councilman Darren Suen.

The roughly 100 people who wanted to have their questions answered, as well as listen, weren't allowed to ask what they wanted directly -- shouting out when they felt their concerns were being censored or not addressed at all.

"You should stop censoring their questions and you are making the decisions about which ones will be read, which ones will be edited... and you should stop doing that as a moderator. It's not right,” one of the attendees said, to applause.

“As soon as I'm stable, Kaiser's going to take me so how are you going to retain patients in your hospital beyond the acute stages,” asked another woman.

The limited responses left many frustrated.

With a proposed project in its infancy that's already raising the ire of its would-be neighbors, the president of CNU is undaunted.

"The whole idea is that we want to involve the entire community," CNU President, Dr. Alvin Cheung said. "So that everybody will be very pleased a the end when the hospital is built."