Sacramento Police Seeking Help Identifying Attempted Kidnapping Suspect

SACRAMENTO- The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect who is wanted for the attempted kidnapping of a young boy in the Willowcreek Community.

At approximately 7:10 a.m. Thursday morning, the boy was walking near 2700 River Plaza Drive when a suspect drove by in a van and parked nearby.

The boy reported that the suspect left the van on foot and started to approach him. The man then grabbed the boy by his arm and attempted to pull him into the van. The boy was able to run away from the suspect and was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately 40 years old, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with dark short hair, dark goatee and a tattoo on his neck.

The man was last seen wearing a black short sleeved shirt with blue jeans and brown work boots. The suspect’s vehicle is described as an older red minivan with tinted rear windows.

The Sacramento Police encourages any witnesses with information related to this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 909-5471.