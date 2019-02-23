Two Men Seriously Injured in Rancho Cordova Shooting near Mather Field Road

RANCHO CORDOVA — The Rancho Cordova Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people seriously injured early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. on El Mercado Drive near Mather Field Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals. One is expected to survive; the other remains in serious condition.

Authorities have only identified the victims as Hispanic males in their 20s.

At this time, there is no suspect information available.

El Mercado Drive, between Mather Field Road and Chettenham Drive, is expected to be closed for the next several hours while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Rancho Cordova Police Department at 916-362-5115.

