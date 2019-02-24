More Than 100 Vehicles Involved in Deadly Pileup on Wisconsin Interstate

NEENAH -- All southbound lanes along a Wisconsin interstate were closed Sunday due to a deadly crash involving more than 100 vehicles.
FOX40 sister station WITI reports whiteout conditions led to the chain-reaction crash along Interstate 41 near Highway G in Neenah around 11:10 a.m., according to Winnebago County sheriff's officials.
Sheriff's officials say at least one person was killed and several others were injured and hospitalized.
In an update around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, WisDot officials said southbound I-41 south of Appleton and Neenah was expected to be closed for more than 10 hours as crews worked to clear the scene of the crash.