More Than 100 Vehicles Involved in Deadly Pileup on Wisconsin Interstate

NEENAH -- All southbound lanes along a Wisconsin interstate were closed Sunday due to a deadly crash involving more than 100 vehicles.

FOX40 sister station WITI reports whiteout conditions led to the chain-reaction crash along Interstate 41 near Highway G in Neenah around 11:10 a.m., according to Winnebago County sheriff's officials.

Sheriff's officials say at least one person was killed and several others were injured and hospitalized.

#BREAKING update: Sheriff says pileup on I-41 SB near Neenah involved estimated 100+ vehicles; one fatality. Injured taken to six separate hospitals: https://t.co/VB6GPI7vM8 pic.twitter.com/WjL5HyujYq — FOX6 News (@fox6now) February 24, 2019

In an update around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, WisDot officials said southbound I-41 south of Appleton and Neenah was expected to be closed for more than 10 hours as crews worked to clear the scene of the crash.