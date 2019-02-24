More Than 100 Vehicles Involved in Deadly Pileup on Wisconsin Interstate

Posted 4:29 PM, February 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:28PM, February 24, 2019

NEENAH -- All southbound lanes along a Wisconsin interstate were closed Sunday due to a deadly crash involving more than 100 vehicles.

FOX40 sister station WITI reports whiteout conditions led to the chain-reaction crash along Interstate 41 near Highway G in Neenah around 11:10 a.m., according to Winnebago County sheriff's officials.

Sheriff's officials say at least one person was killed and several others were injured and hospitalized.

In an update around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, WisDot officials said southbound I-41 south of Appleton and Neenah was expected to be closed for more than 10 hours as crews worked to clear the scene of the crash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.