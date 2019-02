SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A mountain lion has been sighted in the area of Merrival Way and Bessemer Court, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

A woman’s RING security camera was activated when a mountain lion appeared at her front door.

Bryn O’Shea’s video has some in her neighborhood shocked.

Portion of Merrivale Way near Bessemer St is blocked off as Fish and Wildlife work to get a mountain lion out of a neighbor’s backyard. They plan to tranquilize the animal. Neighbors are shocked! @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/ESMfnqjWqD — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) February 24, 2019

The mountain lion has been contained in a yard by officers and Animal Control.

#BREAKING Animal control has tranquilized the mountain lion that has been wandering around this neighborhood in North Natomas. Still working to get it into truck @FOX40 WATCH: pic.twitter.com/cuU1xN7kK2 — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) February 24, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX40 for updates as more information becomes available.