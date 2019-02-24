Riders Lowered by Rope from Broken-Down Chairlift at Northstar California Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUCKEE -- A chairlift at Northstar California Resort malfunctioned Sunday, causing several people to become stuck for a prolonged amount of time.

A representative from Northstar released a statement saying:

"Promised Land Express has resumed running at reduced speed to evacuate guests after rope evacuating a portion of guests. Northstar places the highest value on the safety of its guests and will confirm resolution of the issue before re-opening to the public."

A video taken by Instagram user @s0me6uy shows resort goers being lowered down one by one with climbing gear.