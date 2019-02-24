Sacramento Police Say Man in Minivan Allegedly Tried to Kidnap Boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Police are on the lookout for an attempted kidnapper after they received a report of a man trying to snatch a child into his red minivan Thursday morning in Willow Creek.

"It is unusual and, more importantly, this is very alarming," said Sacramento police Sgt. Vance Chandler. "We want everybody in the area to be aware of this incident and, most importantly, to call us if they see anything suspicious."

The man allegedly approached a young boy walking along River Plaza Drive near Coconut Drive and attempted to pull him toward his van.

"You hear a lot about kidnappings but they don't hit that close to home," said neighbor Jon Archuleta.

The boy got away unharmed.

People living in the area told FOX40 the incident is disturbing and they will be on the lookout for whoever is responsible.

"It's definitely scary. We definitely teach our children if we see something that we suspect or whatnot we'll kind of be cautious and report it," said resident Amina Shabir.

The neighborhood hopes the man will be found soon so it does not happen to another child.

"I want the guy to get caught," Archuleta said. "No one should be trying to steal a child from their parents or their guardians. It’s horrible."

Police need the public's help finding the suspect. He’s described as a 6-foot-tall white man who is around 40 years old with a tattoo on his neck and a dark goatee. If you think you have seen him or an older, red minivan you’re asked to call the Sacramento Police Department.