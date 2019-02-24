Shooting Death of Two Teens Investigated in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Flowers, candles and angel figurines were left behind after a violent night in Stockton that left two teenage boys dead.

"Right now, we have family members and friends who are grieving the loss of two teenagers," said Stockton Police Department spokesman Joe Silva.

Silva says investigators responded to shots fired and a person down at Montauban Avenue near Gillimer Drive just after midnight.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found a 15-year-old already dead and a 14-year-old clinging to life. The 14-year-old boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are investigating the teens’ deaths as a double homicide.

"This is just another sad reminder for parents, know where your children are at and make sure that late at night that they are indeed at home," Silva said.

Investigators say they were still working to find out what led to the shooting Sunday.

"Right now, we have no motive for this homicide so we can’t rule anything out. That area in northeast Stockton has been known in the past for shootings and gang-related type activity," Silva explained.

Whatever the motive, two families will never be the same.

The 14-year-old victim's aunt says their family is heartbroken and they can't believe both teens are gone. She says neither of them deserved what happened to them.

“If someone saw something, say something because right now we do have grieving family members and friends that want answers. And we want to be able to figure out exactly who did this so we can hold those people accountable for their actions,” Silva said.