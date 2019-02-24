The Latest: 91st Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) —

5:15 p.m

“Free Solo” has won the best documentary feature Academy Award.

The film follows elite rock-climber Alex Honnold’s attempt to ascend the famed El Capitan rock formation at Yosemite National Park without ropes.

The film was directed and co-produced by the husband-and-wife team of Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. Vasarhelyi thanked National Geographic, and specifically called them out for hiring female directors. She ended her speech by saying the film is “for everyone who believes in the impossible.”

___

5:10 p.m.

Regina King is the winner of the Academy Award for best supporting actress. The win comes for her performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

It’s the first Oscar and first nomination for King, who has won three Emmy Awards for her work on television.

King thanked author James Baldwin, whose novel is the basis for the film from director Barry Jenkins.

The actress thanked her mother, who was in the audience, and said she is an example of what happens when someone is supported and loved.

___

5 p.m.

Queen with Adam Lambert has kicked off the Academy Awards with a rocking performance of “We Will Rock You.”

The intro is a tribute to best picture nominee the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Lambert transitioned into “We Are the Champions” for the second song of the opening number, which drew applause from acting nominees Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, former pro baseball player Alex Rodriguez, sang along to the opening act, which ended in a shimmering wall of sparks falling on the Oscars stage.

Glenn Close was especially enthusiastic, stomping and singing along with every word in the front row. Three seats down, Rami Malek had a huge grin. Malek is nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Mercury.

___

4:50 p.m.

Lady Gaga has made a late entrance on the Oscars red carpet, not long after “A Star is Born” co-star Bradley Cooper arrived with his mother and girlfriend.

Gaga tells The Associated Press she is feeling nervous, but says Tony Bennett told her that if she’s nervous it means she cares.

The singer-actress says she’s excited to perform the original song nominee “Shallow” with Cooper on the show.

Gaga is nominated for best actress and has been an awards season darling, although Glenn Close is the favorite to win the category.

— John Carucci (@jacarucci on Twitter) and Beth Harris (@bethharrisap) on the Oscars red carpet.

___

4:45 p.m.

With the Oscars only minutes away Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre is slowly filling as announcers tell people to start finding their seats.

As staffers busy themselves shooting last-minute group photos ushers urge audience members to hide their credentials from the cameras.

Most of Hollywood’s big names ignored the exhortations, mingling in the lobby or on the red carpet until the last minute.

Exceptions included James McAvoy who walked up to introduce himself to Octavia Spencer, whose dark blue gown filled the two empty seats next to her.

Another was Elsie Fisher, the first to arrive in the theatre’s coveted floor section. She got in early enough to hear the band’s sound check.

— Andrew Dalton (@andyjamesdalton on Twitter) from a balcony inside the Dolby Theatre.

___

4:40 p.m.

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey have dropped hints on the red carpet about an animated version of “Wayne’s World.”

The 1992 movie comedy about a pair of rock fans who broadcast a public-access TV show was based on a “Saturday Night Live” skit.

Carvey says an animated “Wayne’s World” depends on the fans. He says if they want to see it “of course we’ll do it.”

Myers and Carvey reunited at the Oscars to introduce best picture nominee “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Myers says the old friends had “so much fun” at rehearsal.

— John Carucci (@jacarucci on Twitter) and Beth Harris (@bethharrisap) on the Oscars red carpet.

___

4:30 p.m.

Brie Larson has given Oscar fans a little pre-show entertainment, breaking into a dance and waving to the bleachers as the 2016 Oscar winner for “Room” walked the red carpet.

Meanwhile, James McAvoy stopped to wish good luck to supporting actor nominee Richard E. Grant, who is up for an award for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

And Allison Janney gave some love to the red carpet reporters, stopping for a few quick interviews as they waited on Lada Gaga’s arrival.

— Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter) on the Oscars red carpet.

___

4:15 p.m.

Glenn Close, considered by many to be a sure thing to win her first Oscar, says she got emotional before arriving at the ceremony.

The 71-year-old nominee for best actress in “The Wife” says on the red carpet that she’s not nervous but she became overwhelmed earlier Sunday thinking about what winning an Oscar would mean and how long she’s been in show business. It is Close’s seventh Oscar nomination, and she is the most decorated living actress to not have won an Academy Award yet.

Close says she hopes she can keep it together during the show.

She wore a shimmering gold gown that she says has four million beads on it and weighs 42 pounds.

— John Carucci (@jacarucci on Twitter) and Beth Harris (@bethharrisap) on the Oscars red carpet.

___

4:05 p.m.

Kacey Musgraves has gone from country to Hollywood with her first visit to the Oscars.

The country singer is fresh off winning four Grammys, including album of the year, two weeks ago.

She’s introducing one of the original song performances on Sunday night.

Musgraves says the Oscars are “a little bit of a different vibe than the music world” and she doesn’t get too star struck by anybody except Willie Nelson.

— John Carucci (@jacarucci on Twitter) and Beth Harris (@bethharrisap) on the Oscars red carpet.