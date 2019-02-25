Car Suspended from Telephone Wire in Fiery Suisun City Crash

SUISUN CITY — The Suisun City Fire Department responded to a crash Monday where one of the cars caught on fire and the other became suspended from a telephone wire.

Firefighters arrived at California and Main streets and helped the victims escape their vehicles to get away from the flames.

The department said the head-on crash caused both cars to slide off the wet road and one of them to slide up onto the wire.

Within minutes, the fire was extinguished and a tow truck company assisted in removing the vehicle.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

Hisani Stenson contributed to this report.