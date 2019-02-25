Chinese New Year Parade and Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Chinese New Year Celebration is the largest Parade and Festival in the Valley! Come and celebrate the Year of the Pig on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Stockton, CA. The Parade will begin at Weber Point Event Center at 10 a.m. with Lion dancers, decorated cars, marching bands, and much more! The Festival opens after the Parade at the Civic Auditorium with continuous stage entertainment, a kid’s carnival game zone, and lots of food for all ages. The event is FREE and runs until 5 p.m.

More info:

Chinese New Year Celebration

Sunday

Parade-10am

Festival- 11:30am

Weber Point Event Center, Stockton

(209) 473-3499

StocktonCNYC.org