Chinese New Year Parade and Festival

Posted 1:07 PM, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:27PM, February 25, 2019


The Chinese New Year Celebration is the largest Parade and Festival in the Valley!  Come and celebrate the Year of the Pig on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Stockton, CA.  The Parade will begin at Weber Point Event Center at 10 a.m. with Lion dancers, decorated cars, marching bands, and much more!  The Festival opens after the Parade at the Civic Auditorium with continuous stage entertainment, a kid’s carnival game zone, and lots of food for all ages.  The event is FREE and runs until 5 p.m.

More info:
Chinese New Year Celebration
Sunday
Parade-10am
Festival- 11:30am
Weber Point Event Center, Stockton
(209) 473-3499
StocktonCNYC.org

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.