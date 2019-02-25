Emergency Crews Brace for Trouble in This Week’s Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- As rain drenched Sacramento, crews were bracing for trouble across the area.

“This is going to be a big storm and our team is stepping up our preparedness,” Drowning Accident Rescue Team spokesman Cole Glenwright said.

DART is ready to respond to water rescues at a moment’s notice.

“This is stuff that our members will be carrying in the cars with them -- equipment like helmets, rain gear. Of course, this is something we encourage the community to carry as well, is proper gear for the weather,” Glenwright said. “We’ll also carry this specialized rescue equipment.”

With a flood watch in effect for the valley until Thursday, Glenwright and his team are expecting a busy week.

From car crashes to cars being swept away by flooding, they’re ready for anything.

“Never drive through standing water,” he said. “Even one foot of water is enough to float a lot of cars, even larger trucks.”

Metro Fire crews know these dangers all too well as they had to rescue several trapped cars from flood waters less than two weeks ago.

“People get stuck every single year, every single storm, multiple times,” Metro Fire spokesman Chris Vestal said.

It’s why the department has invested in new technology to help with rescues, like 14 drones. Crews use the drones to scope out the scene before getting into the water.

“It lets us get some intel on what the hazards might be, if there’s actually anybody in the vehicle,” Vestal said. “And it gives us that extra foresight into what we’re going to face when we get to the car.”

They’re hoping drivers will remain cautious the next few days, so their boats don’t have to be out in flooded waters.

“We’re trying to get the word out. We really want people to pay attention to those road closed signs countywide. And don’t go in those, you won’t make it,” Vestal said.

The best way to keep yourself safe is to avoid driving through flooded roads.