YOSEMITE — A hiker was killed at Yosemite National Park on Sunday after she was struck by falling rocks and ice, according to park officials.

Rangers say 56-year-old Xuan Wang, from Cupertino, was hiking the Mist Trail, which is closed this time of year because of hazardous conditions, despite posted warnings.

Park officials say Wang’s death is still under investigation.

Hisani Stenson contributed to this report.