A very wet Pacific storm came to the Sacramento region Monday, expected to deliver several inches of rain in the valley and several feet of snow in the Sierra through Wednesday.

The snow level will hover near 5,000 feet during most of this event.

Two days of non-stop rain and melting low-elevation snow will cause creeks to swell and water to pond on roadways, prompting a flood watch from the National Weather Service.

