Modesto Comic Book Shop Burglarized Twice in 48 Hours

MODESTO — Caught on surveillance cameras, two villains are seen stealing merchandise from Modesto’s Invincible Comics early Monday morning.

“My faith, my family are my whole life but comics is right up there,” shop owner Sean Beck said. “I absolutely love everything about comics.”

Beck is currently in Hawaii for a comics convention, so his parents are helping run the shop while he is away.

“My family has always been there for me,” he said.

“He has no ill will, nor do we… we wish that he would realize he’s hurting not only a business but a family.”

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear says Monday’s break-in was a sequel. The first happened early Saturday when one burglar used a rock to break the front door.

“Then ran out, grabbed the clothing articles and hats and then exited through the broken door,” Beck’s father, Lloyd, told FOX40.

The family believes the same person made their comeback less than 48 hours later — this time with a partner. They had plastic bags and an even bigger rock.

“It hurts, you know, to see somebody take advantage of something that we’ve worked very hard for,” Beck said.

Signed, rare comic books worth thousands of dollars were swiped, as well as Invincible Comics hooded sweatshirts with printed bible verses.

“I hope and pray that they’re convicted to do the right thing, to turn themselves in,” Beck said.

The Becks say one of the burglars left some evidence. One of them cut their hand on some of the glass during Monday morning’s break-in.

“And the police took a DNA sample from the blood,” Lloyd Beck said.

Police ask anyone with information about the two burglaries to contact them.

Sean says he remains strong due to his faith and the invincible love and support of his family.

“It hurts now but we’re gonna keep moving forward,” he said. “We’re going to be OK.”