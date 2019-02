MODESTO — A fire at a junkyard in Modesto is sending thick, black smoke onto nearby Highway 99.

#Trafficalert MODESTO: NB/SB SR-99 at Crows Landing Road, numerous vehicles in an adjacent junk yard are on fire and spilling smoke onto the highway. Please beware for stopped traffic and emergency vehicles fighting this ongoing blaze. Seek alternate routes ASAP pic.twitter.com/cYzOTzbJVK — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) February 25, 2019

Caltrans said drivers should be extra cautious on both directions of the highway near Crows Landing Road because of the smoke.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

@StanislausFIU assisting @ModestoFire @stanconfire #ceresfire crews with a multi-vehicle #fire response on South 7th Street in #Modesto. The O&C invest is on-going. Anyone with info can call the #stanfiu at 209-525-5537 or email info@stanfiu.org pic.twitter.com/jIhl4M7oqj — Stanislaus Regional FIU (@StanislausFIU) February 25, 2019

This is a developing story.