Modesto Police Investigate OfferUp Robberies

MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department reported Monday the arrests of three suspects in a robbery that took place Nov. 26 of last year.

The armed robbery involved a victim trying to sell his PlayStation 4 gaming console using the online marketplace app OfferUp. The app allows users to purchase or sell items to people in their area similar to apps like Letgo or Facebook Marketplace.

The victim agreed to meet with the 16-year-old suspect on the corner of Sutter and Savonna avenues. When the victim arrived, 19-year-old Tyrese Parker and the 17-year-old suspect were hiding behind a tree and later ran out with airsoft pistols, robbing the victim of his console.

All three suspects ran back to the 17-year-old’s home, which was in close proximity to the crime scene.

After a thorough investigation by the Modesto Major Crimes Unit, the suspects were arrested. Parker was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail and the others were sent to Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall.

On Dec. 9, 2018, three armed robberies occurred in Modesto and were all arranged using the Letgo and OfferUp apps. Police believed these cases were linked together and have arrested the two 16-year-old suspects. The 16-year-olds were targeting Apple iPhone sellers.

Detectives in Modesto are still investigating additional violent robberies involving the Letgo and OfferUp apps and strongly urge potential buyers and sellers, who use apps like these, to use common sense in choosing locations for their exchanges. They recommend choosing a well-lit public place with video surveillance that can capture the transaction.

Hisani Stenson, wrote this report.