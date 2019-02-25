Rain On Top of Snow in Sierra Leads to Flooding Concern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRAWBERRY -- Even before Monday's storm, Strawberry resident Mark Treat was still clearing snow from the last storm.

"I am really tired of removing the snow because there has been a tremendous amount in February alone," Treat said.

Strawberry is over 5,000 feet in elevation, so only flakes will likely fall there for the next few days. But Treat says flooding caused by rain and melting snow could be an issue a little further west on Highway 50.

"With the year like this, we get some sort of flooding, down lower especially," he said.

About 10 miles east of Pollock Pines, the south fork of the American River is flowing fast thanks in part to the snowmelt.

Back in Strawberry, David Schlosser says flooding is still a concern for him, but for a different reason.

"The fatigue level in the winter time definitely gets to you," he said.

The owner of Strawberry Station says when the snow covers the little creek behind his business, there is no place for runoff to go except his building and parking lot.

"The stream is right underneath us. If this collapses and comes over the embankment, it just rushes right through the store," Schlosser said. "So it's a challenge."