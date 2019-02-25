Vacaville Couple Recreate Iconic VW Bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- A Vacaville couple said they are glad they will be a part of history when a replica of an iconic Volkswagon bus makes its way to the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music Festival later this summer.

The owners of the Vacaville Auto Body Center have a reputation as expert vintage VW bus restorers having found and restored the original "Fast Times At Ridgemont High" bus that was a hit at car shows.

But when a search of the original "Light Bus," which was highlighted by many national media images of the Woodstock concert, could not be found, the couple took a similar 1963 microbus and restored it for artist Bob Hieronimus. He was the artist who painted the VW bus used by the band Light to travel to Woodstock.

Hieronimus led a team of five artists and recreated the original paintwork featuring mystical symbols and pop images.

A Canadian documentary is being made featuring the Light Bus and the restoration efforts, as well as the trip it will make to the anniversary event. It can be seen later in the year at CuriosityStream's website.