Brazen, ‘Takeover-Style’ Thefts Increasingly Common in Central Valley

TURLOCK -- Police in Turlock are on the lookout for four women caught on cell phone video taking hundreds of dollars worth of makeup and making a run for it.

Investigators say the shoplifters struck Monday afternoon at the Ulta Beauty Store on Countryside Drive.

Investigators say brazen, "takeover-style" thefts are a problem many retailers face.

It took less than a minute for four thieves to make off with hundreds of dollars worth of makeup.

"That’s bold. That’s … especially, right here in front, a place where like a lot of people are always at," Beth, an Ulta shopper, told FOX40 upon seeing the video of the theft.

The Turlock Police Department reports the theft took less than a minute Monday afternoon.

"Like, you saw the camera, you saw that you were recorded. It's really weird how you would continue to just get all this stuff and walk out like it was nothing," Beth said.

Officers say these types of crime, where thieves run in, grab whatever they want then run out has been an ongoing problem throughout the valley.

In fact, while FOX40’s cameras were rolling Tuesday, a man ran out of the same store with suspected stolen goods under his arm into an older tan Honda. Another person was behind the wheel.

Anyone who recognizes the group from Monday or the man who fled the store on Tuesday is asked to contact the Turlock Police Department.