Dad Mic’d Up His Son to See Hockey Through the Eyes of a 4-Year-Old. The Outcome is Hilarious.

CANADA -- Do you ever wonder what your kids are thinking?

One Dad had no idea what his 4-year-old son was doing during his hockey practices.

So, he put a mic on him -- and what he found was pure comedy.

Over the 50 minute practice, Mason coaches himself as he works on skating on both feet.

His dad caught everything,from Mason trying to remember how to skate to what happens when you get tired on the ice.

The video has racked up more than 3 million views on Youtube so far.

