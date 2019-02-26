DIY Beauty Secrets Made in the Kitchen

Rose Mint Lip Scrub

2 TB Sugar8 Drops Rose Oil5 Finely Chopped Mint Leaves or 5 Drops Peppermint Oil5 Finley Chopped Fresh Rose Petals1/2 tea. Organic HoneyApply to lips and softly massage to loosen dry skin, let sit for 10 min then rinse off. Apply lip balm or vaseline to retain moisture. Do NOT over use, recommended for use every other week.

Avocado Face Mask (Dry Skin)

1 Avocado

2 TB Plain Yogurt

1 TB Olive Oil

1 TB Organic Honey

Massage into skin and let sit for 20 min. Rinse well and apply hydrating moisturizer.

Banana Face Mask (Acne Prone Skin)

1 Mashed Banana

1/2 Tea. Baking Soda

1/2 Tea Turmeric Powder

Massage into skin and let sit 15-20 min, rinse with cool water and apply oil free moisturizer .

Foot Scrub

1 Cup Raw Sugar

1/2 Cup Coconut Oil or Olive Oil

5 Drops Peppermint Oil

Massage into feet and let sit for 30 min. Rinse with water and apply moisturizer.

Hair Strengthening Mask

1 Egg

1 TB Coconut Oil

1 TB Olive Oil

1 TB Organic Honey

2oz. Water

1/2 Mashed Banana

1/2 Mashed Papaya

Monthly. Apply to hair and let sit for 15-20 min. Rinse and shampoo as normal.