Flooding Concerns on the Rise as Rain Continues to Fall on the Valley

Jessica Mensch will have this story tonight on FOX40 News at 5 & 6.

FAIR OAKS — The Bureau of Reclamation has nearly tripled releases from Monday and by Tuesday water was rushing out of Nimbus Dam.

Living on the streets is never easy but when rain drenches Sacramento being homeless gets even harder.

“Just like you would anywhere else, just try to stay out of it as much as possible,” said Jon Phelan, who is homeless.

Phelan was forced to move his tent to higher ground as the American River continued to rise.

Overnight, water levels went up 4 feet and park rangers were warning of potential flooding.

“They came by and just said, they are like, ‘This is going to flood, please move to higher ground,'” Phelan told FOX40.

The increase in water levels mostly came from the dam, which flows into the American River.

Water releases from #NimbusDam have reached 25,000 cfs, almost triple from yesterday. All this water will flow to the American River and officials are warning of possible flooding @FOX40 @ReclamationCVP pic.twitter.com/Gp3PWRsyiU — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) February 26, 2019

“We are constantly monitoring the weather and reservoir levels because if we don’t we run the risk of possibly overtopping the dam or putting other peoples lives and property at risk downstream,” said Bureau of Reclamation spokesman Todd Plain.

Water rushed out at 25,000 cubic feet per second to make room for rain still pounding the valley.

“The best way to stay safe is to keep away from the water,” Plain said. “To listen to local authorities on announcements of when we are going to be making releases and to follow their instructions, which is to safely get out of the way.”

For now, Phelan is staying put near the riverbank but he says he’s prepared to move his tent even farther up if necessary.

“It’s tougher but you get by,” he said.

Several parks were closed in the meantime because of the flooding risk. Officials are asking people to stay away from rivers right now if they can.