Human Remains Found in Wooded Area of Roseville

ROSEVILLE — Investigators are attempting to identify human remains found in a wooded area of Roseville.

On Feb. 12, bones were discovered along Riverside Avenue near Darling Way, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Upon further investigation, it was determined the skeletal remains belonged to a dark-haired male who was around 6 feet 2 inches tall.

The police department says the remains had been in the area for at least two years.

It is unknown how the man died or if there was any foul play involved.

The Placer County Coroner’s Office and Chico State anthropology program will be searching the property to see if they can uncover any additional information about his death. If you know anything about the identity of the man or what may have caused his death you are asked to email Detective Marks at dmarks@roseville.ca.us.