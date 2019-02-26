Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTA -- Spinouts and slippery roads led to repeated closures of Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Tuesday.

Not everyone was understanding.

"Disappointment in Caltrans," Mitch Barrie, who was trying to get to Truckee, told FOX40. "I know it's snowing but it's a weekday. They should clear the road."

Others questioned just how long they would have to wait.

"We're going to hang out here for at least another two to three hours until they open up the road again and after that we don’t know. We're going to turn back and head back to Chico but we can’t keep going back-and-forth all day," driver Chris Wagner said.

Here’s more video from 80, this from Donner Summit about 20 minutes ago. 80 remains closed in both directions with no ETO. pic.twitter.com/IEyikWMLZf — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 27, 2019

Jim Dittig says he almost made it through before the road closed.

"I missed it by 10 cars," he said.

But after being turned around he didn’t like his odds of getting through Tuesday.

"That’s probably about an 80 percent chance that that’s not going to happen," he said. "The more it snows -- it's starting to snow here now -- the more it rains and snows the less likely it is."

By around 5 p.m., locals who live east of Colfax and who have proof of residency were being allowed through.

If you have proof that you live east of Colfax you can drive on I-80... all others will still have to wait till the road officially opens ⁦⁦@FOX40⁩ pic.twitter.com/PU88FDPTtI — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) February 27, 2019

Tuesday morning, State Route 20 just outside Nevada City was also closed for a little while because the power lines were knocked down dangerously close to the road. Around the same time in Grass Valley, a tree came down, bringing power lines with it.

Both of those roads were open by late morning.