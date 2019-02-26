Suspect Related to Reported Threats at Sacramento-Area High Schools Arrested

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has arrested a suspect connected to a series of threats made against local high schools.

Monday night just before 9:30 p.m., authorities received a report about a viral Instagram post that showed multiple school threats.

The posts in question included photos and text directly stating the person planned on detonating explosives or shooting up multiple high schools throughout Sacramento.

After investigating, authorities arrested a suspect around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The male juvenile was arrested for terrorist threats.

Sac PD detectives have determined there is no credible threat based on the social media posts.

Sacramento City Unified School District released the following statement on Facebook: