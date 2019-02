Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Just over a month after a young Davis police officer was shot and killed on the job, a University of California, Davis professor was under fire for comments he made in the past about killing officers.

UC Davis literature professor and author Joshua Clover is facing scrutiny over his comments about police.

In an interview published in 2016, when asked what's wrong with society today, he said, "People think that cops need to be reformed. They need to be killed."

In 2014 the professor tweeted, "I mean, it's easier to shoot cops when their backs are turned, no?" He also wrote, "I am thankful that every living cop will one day be dead, some by their own hand, some by others, too many of old age."

"I think there should be no statute of limitations at all on violent sentiments online," said Nick Irvin.

This week, Irvin, a UC Davis comparative literature student, exposed professor Clover's comments in an opinion piece in The California Aggie.

"I want people to know that one of our professors is saying these things and he wants people to die for nothing more than the badge that they wear," Irvin said.

Irvin said he's known about the professor's comments for months but he wanted others to be aware following the shooting death of Davis police Officer Natalie Corona.

"I just wanted people to know what this university is allowing," Irvin said.

UC Davis is now condemning views expressed by one faculty member, saying in part:

"We find it unconscionable that anyone would condone much less appear to advocate murder. A young police officer has been killed serving the city of Davis. We mourn her loss."

FOX40 reached out to professor Clover for comment. He responded by writing:

"On the day that police have as much to fear from literature professors as black kids do from police, I will definitely have a statement. Until then I have nothing further to add."

Irvin told FOX40 he also reached out to professor Clover. In an emailed response Irvin said Clover stood by his comments and offered no explanation.

Clover's Twitter page has since been set to private. FOX40 obtained images of the tweets from Irvin.