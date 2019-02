Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPA COUNTY -- Water has started to spill into Lake Berryessa's "Glory Hole," a spillway that allows water to flow into Putah Creek.

The spillover happened just before noon Tuesday, as the lake's water surface elevation reached just over 440 feet.

People were excited to visit the flowing Glory Hole back in February of 2017. It had been more than 10 years since the phenomenon at Lake Berryessa was reported.

The highest the lake has ever been was 446.7 feet, according to Lake Berryessa News.