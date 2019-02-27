2019 Capitol Beer Fest Preview

Posted 11:01 AM, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02AM, February 27, 2019

Simone is in the kitchen talking with Executive Director of Runnin’ for Rhett Randy Seevers and Bill Grossman from Alaskan Brewery about the the upcoming Capitol Beer Fest. The event has been marketed as the largest Northern California beer festival.

For the 9th Annual Capitol Beer Fest, we are excited to be back on Capitol Mall on Saturday, March 2, 2019!  Expect the same high quality event you’ve come to know and love that includes four hours of 125+ of the nation’s best brewers, 20 food trucks, and live music!

Capitol Beer Fest
Saturday, March 2
Noon - 4 p.m.
Capitol Mall
GA Tickets: $45
(916) 691-2311
Capitolbeerfest.Com

