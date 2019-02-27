Armed Robbery Suspects Drag Man Through South Sacramento Home

Warning: Viewers may find the video below disturbing

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Two months ago a 77-year-old man was dragged at gunpoint into a back bedroom of a South Sacramento home by robbers.

The suspects drove right into a garage door to bust their way into a home near Gerber Road in the middle of the afternoon.

The victim's son wanted the entire family's identity concealed because only two of the three people thought responsible for this have been arrested.

One of the accused robbers is a juvenile. The other has been released on bond.

The third, who was armed during the heist, was still on the loose Wednesday.

"Luckily, you know, they did not hurt my father using the gun. That is very, very, very lucky," the victim's son told FOX40.

His son has a theory about how the gunman has been able to stay out of handcuffs.

"The one who's holding the gun is a very, very dangerous person and the other two shut up, shut their mouth," he said. "They don't want to give any information to the detective."

The brazen act does not make sense when it comes to the family targeted.

"There's narcotics transactions involved or gang activity. This case none of those," said Sacramento County sheriff's Sgt. Shaun Hampton.

The family has added another locking door against any other uninvited guest who might try to come in through the garage. Still, it's not enough for the elderly man, who once ran a popular Sacramento restaurant, to put the moment robbers broke in when he was home alone out of his mind.

"Right now he has nightmares. Sometimes at night time, he's screaming," his son said.