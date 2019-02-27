Diner Shot at North Highlands Denny’s after Good Samaritan Tackles Suspect

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded to an armed robbery Wednesday at a Denny’s restaurant in North Highlands, where a bystander was struck in the leg during a struggle for the firearm.

As deputies arrived at the scene on Interstate Avenue, they learned a man had entered the restaurant with approximately 40 people inside. That’s when he pointed a handgun at the cashier then demanded money out of the register.

A good Samaritan inside the restaurant decided to take action and tackled the suspect.

An armed robbery at this Denny’s on Interstate Avenue in Sacramento left one person shot in the leg this morning. Around 40 patrons were inside at the time. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/0PGSRQvbVG — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) February 28, 2019

In a struggle over the firearm, a bullet was discharged and struck another patron in the leg as he went over to help. The sheriff’s department confirms the injury was not life-threatening.

The struggle continued before the suspect attempted to flee the scene by carjacking a person in an adjacent parking lot.

A deputy saw the suspect’s car exiting the lot and pursued him. It resulted in a collision between the deputy’s and suspect’s vehicles.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

No one was injured in the crash.

Police discovered that the suspect, who is in his late 50s, was recently released from the California State Prison and was on parole for murder. He was also connected to another armed robbery from earlier in the week in North Sacramento.

He will be taken into custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail on multiple felony charges regarding both cases.

Hisani Stenson wrote this report