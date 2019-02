Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SODA SPRINGS -- In higher elevations, more than 6 feet fell within a 48-hour period.

Near Sugar Bowl, Matt Durkee says the homeowners who hired him had to crawl out of their window because the door to their home was not an option. For the concrete pourer from Reno, it has been a busy month clearing out driveways and walkways.

"It's getting more and more difficult every week as it snows because we have to throw it higher and higher," Durkee told FOX40. "There’s really no place to put it anymore."

At the National Weather Service in Sacramento, meteorologist Michelle Mead said when it comes to the amount of water in the Sierra snow, this year's totals to date now rival that of two years ago when it wouldn’t stop snowing.

We’re making progress on widening the lanes of travel on I-80. Many areas still only have one lane width or less and we need shoulder room for emergency personnel before we will reopen. Shooting for late evening. pic.twitter.com/UfCeOwOYUy — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 27, 2019

"There’s a nice vertical spike very recently and that’s due to this current exiting atmospheric that we had from Monday until today," Mead said.

The recent nonstop powder also means Interstate 80 has been closed for over a day.

A Caltrans spokesperson told FOX40 over the phone that although frustrated drivers may see clear roads on its Sierra road cameras, they are not getting the full picture.

"The interstate in some areas may look beautiful with black pavement and that might be true in some areas, but in others, we are still struggling with avalanches that are covering the highway. And we are to get the interstate open as soon as possible," said Caltrans spokeswoman Raquel Borrayo.