SACRAMENTO — The rain that soaked Sacramento on Tuesday shattered a 12-year-old record.

Nearly two inches of rain fell in the city, as a storm moved through the region over three days.

As the rain slows down on Wednesday, some Northern California communities and emergency crews are bracing for flooding. In the Sierra, significant snowfall and slippery roads have again shut down Interstate 80.

