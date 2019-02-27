Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our 9th annual and wildly popular spring fundraiser is on and you definitely do not want to miss out on this year’s glamorous garden party. This event highlights the drag queens and kings who have been activists for our community since the dawn of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. Come dressed in your best and brightest and really anything floral! We will provide a delicious buffet brunch, flowing Mimosas and a drag show you won’t be-leaf!

More info:

Mama's Makin' Bacon Brunch

Sunday At 11am

The Grand Ballroom

1215 J Street

(916) 442-0185

SacCenter.org/Mamas

Facebook: SacLGBTCenter