Mardi Bark Parade

Posted 1:23 PM, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:48PM, February 27, 2019


This is an event for dog owners and animal lovers alike! We invite the Sacramento Region to join us for a festive day celebrating all animals. The day kicks off with a small parade featuring dogs in costumes, on floats, and rocking traditional Mardi Gras gear. Anyone with pets can enter! The procession will led by City of Trees Brass Band on L Street in the Old Sacramento Waterfront and will go down 2nd Street, turning on J Street and ending at the 1849 scene, where event sponsors, vendors, mimosa bar, bites and more will be set up as the celebration continues festival style.

More info:
Mardi Bark Parade
Old Sac Waterfront
Saturday
11am
OldSacramento.com

