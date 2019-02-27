Mardi Bark Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is an event for dog owners and animal lovers alike! We invite the Sacramento Region to join us for a festive day celebrating all animals. The day kicks off with a small parade featuring dogs in costumes, on floats, and rocking traditional Mardi Gras gear. Anyone with pets can enter! The procession will led by City of Trees Brass Band on L Street in the Old Sacramento Waterfront and will go down 2nd Street, turning on J Street and ending at the 1849 scene, where event sponsors, vendors, mimosa bar, bites and more will be set up as the celebration continues festival style.Mardi Bark ParadeOld Sac WaterfrontSaturday11am