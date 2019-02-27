The Russian River Is Still Rising as Some in Sonoma County Are Told to Evacuate

Northern California’s Russian River is threatening to crest Wednesday evening at a near-record height as heavy rain continues to fall, roads are washed out and communities isolated.

The river reached 43.2 feet late Wednesday morning, cutting off the town of Guerneville, the Sonoma County sheriff tweeted. The sheriff also tweeted a photo of part of a road in Monte Rio, about 5 miles away, deluged by water.

“Please heed evacuation orders,” the sheriff tweeted.

People living near the river were ordered to evacuate Tuesday ahead of the flooding.

The river could crest Wednesday night at 46.1 feet, Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said. The record is 49.5 feet, set in 1986, the National Weather Service says.

Thousands of people could get stranded if roads flood, Crum said.

More rain is forecast over the next couple of days. A flood warning and a flood watch are in effect Wednesday for parts of the area, the weather service said. A flood warning means flooding is imminent or occurring; a watch indicates potential for flooding based on forecasts.