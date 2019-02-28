Adopt a Pet: Henrietta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the studio to introduce you to 5-year-old Henrietta; she's hoping to find her forever home.

Animal ID#: A748261 at Bradshaw Animal Shelter

Dog Name: Henrietta

Dog Sex: Female

Approximate Age: 5 years

Dog Size: M

A Little About Me: I am a very low key gal who is looking for a family that will help me build my confidence. I would do best in a calm family with not much chaos. I don't require much, nothing more than a walk around the block at an easy pace. I am gentle in every way and would love a family to be just as gentle as I am. I am a low-key girl needing a low-key family as I am slow going and slow moving. Want an easy to please canine companion than I am the gal for you!