‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast Reunites, ‘Irreverence’ in Store

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The original stars of “Beverly Hills, 90210” are planning a high school reunion with a twist.

Fox said Wednesday that cast members including Jason Priestly and Jennie Garth will play “heightened versions” of themselves in a six-part series airing this summer.

Fox says the drama titled “90210” is inspired by the cast’s real lives and relationships, combined with what it termed a “healthy dose of irreverence.”

Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling also will star in the series.

Actor Luke Perry was not listed as a participant in the new series. TMZ also reported Perry suffered a stroke the same day as the reboot announcement.

The action begins when one of the cast suggests they try to launch a reboot of “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

The original series aired from 1990 to 2000 and followed a circle of friends in high school and young adulthood.

A date for the new series wasn’t announced.