Deputies Search for Modesto Man Suspected of Abusing 19-Month-Old

MODESTO — Investigators are searching for a man suspected of abusing a child in Modesto.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reports Alejandro Cabrera, 22, is suspected of hurting the 19-month-old child during a domestic violence incident just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The 19-month-old was left bruised and injured after the abuse.

When deputies arrived at Page Court, Cabrera ran from the area and jumped nearby fences to get away, according to the sheriff’s department.

Now officials say Cabrera is wanted for child abuse charges, as well as resisting arrest and violating his probation.

If you know anything about his whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or contact Detective Ken Barringer at 209-525-7038.