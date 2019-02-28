Fairfield Man who Says He Tried Making Citizen’s Arrest Charged with Attempted Kidnapping

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield police arrested a man who they say claimed he was trying to make a citizen’s arrest when he pointed a pellet gun at a woman and tried to pull her into his car.

On Feb. 3, a woman was approached by a man in the driveway of her apartment complex on East Alaska Avenue. According to the Fairfield Police Department, he told the woman he was a security guard at a local business and accused the woman of committing a crime.

When he demanded she return to the business with him, she refused. Police say the man pointed what looked like a handgun at her and started taking her to his car.

The victim was able to get away and the man drove off in what looked like a Hyundai Sonata.

Weeks later, on Feb. 21, someone posted photographs of their interaction to the Fairfield Police Department’s Facebook page. The next day, the police department reports the man had been identified as 19-year-old Josiah Washington.

Detectives say they were contacted by Washington, who claimed he saw the woman try to steal something from a nearby business on North Texas Street. Washington told detectives he had experience as a loss prevention agent, so he took it upon himself to try to make a citizen’s arrest using a pellet gun.

By Thursday, police had arrested Washington on suspicion of false imprisonment, attempted kidnapping and a weapons violation.